Thursday, April 08, 2021
Anthony Hopkins to star in indie movie Where Are You

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
April 8, 2021 1:25:51 pm
Anthony HopkinsAnthony Hopkins-starrer Where Are You film will be co-directed by Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Spinotti. (Photo: anthonyhopkins/Instagram)

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins is set to lead the cast of upcoming indie feature film Where Are You. The movie will also feature Hopkins’ Westworld co-star Angela Sarafyan as well as actors Camille Rowe, Madeline Brewer, Mickey Sumner and Ray Nicholson.

Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Spinotti will co-direct the film from a screenplay they wrote with Matt Handy, reported Deadline.

The story is about a photographer who experiences an artistic decline and starts taking his aggressions out on his artist girlfriend.

When she cryptically disappears, he enters his subconscious, descending down a spiral of mystery and madness on his search for her, as well as himself.

The project is produced by Marcella and Dante Spinotti, Kyle Stroud, Rocco Bovo and Heather Kritzer.

Markus Bishop-Hill and Stephanie Rennie are serving as executive producers.

Hopkins most recently featured in filmmaker Florian Zeller’s drama The Father, which earned him his sixth Oscar nomination.

