Monday, April 26, 2021
Latest news

Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman after Oscar win: ‘He’s been taken away far too early’

Anthony Hopkins won the best actor honour at the 93rd Academy Awards for his performance in The Father. Chadwick Boseman's fans have slammed the Oscars for snubbing the late actor in the best actor category.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 26, 2021 6:13:50 pm
anthony hopkins chadwick boseman oscarsAnthony Hopkins and Chadwick Boseman were nominated in the Best Actor category at the 93rd Academy Awards. (Photo: AP)

For his stellar performance in The Father, 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins on Monday won the best actor award at the 93rd Academy Awards, becoming the oldest winner in the category.

Hours after the Academy Awards were announced, Hopkins took to Instagram to express surprise at his win. He also paid tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who was posthumously nominated in the best actor category for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. In fact, Boseman had been the award season favourite as he had already won the Critics’ Choice award, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award. For Hopkins, on the other hand, Oscars was the only major award where he scored a win.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

“I am in my homeland in Wales. At 83, I didn’t expect to get this award. I really didn’t. I am very grateful to the Academy. I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who has been taken away from us far too early. I really didn’t expect it. So I feel privileged and honoured,” Hopkins said in a video posted on his Instagram page.

Also Read |Chadwick Boseman gets snubbed at Oscars, netizens say ‘completely chaotic and unhinged’

Chadwick Boseman passed away last August after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Anthony Hopkins-starrer The Father, directed by debutante Florian Zeller, is based on his 2012 play Le Père. It also stars Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams. The Father follows an aging man dealing with his progressing memory loss. This is Hopkins’ second Oscar win after his best actor honour at the 64th Academy Awards in 1991 for The Silence of the Lambs.

