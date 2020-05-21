Antebellum trailer: Janelle Monáe finds herself in a nightmare

Antebellum is “coming soon” to theaters. (Photo: Lionsgate) Antebellum is “coming soon” to theaters. (Photo: Lionsgate)

A trailer for Antebellum is out. The horror film, starring Janelle Monáe in the lead role, is written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz.

Monáe, who will soon be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Homecoming, essays the role of a woman called Veronica Henley in Antebellum.

Living an idyllic life with her husband and daughter, Veronica is “chosen” (we will have to watch the film to know what that means), and finds herself working as a slave in the United States before the Civil War after which slavery was abolished.

The contrast between the two parts of the trailer could not be starker. It appears as though Veronica went back more than one and a half-century into the past, but there is no explanation as to how she did that. She has to find her way back to modern times. But how?

The film looks thrilling. We can expect it to explore the horrors of slavery and racial violence that has characterised much of America’s past.

Antebellum also stars Marque Richardson, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

According to the makers, Antebellum is “coming soon” to theaters.

