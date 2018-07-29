When Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly got stung by an actual wasp

Evangeline Lilly plays the role of superhero Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Evangeline Lilly plays the role of superhero Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Evangeline Lilly, who played the role of superhero Wasp in Disney-Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, got stung by an actual wasp recently. The irony is not lost on the actress, who is also known for the ABC TV series Lost and Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy, as she said on a video she uploaded on Twitter that she had been on a press tour boasting that she’s never been “bitten” by a wasp. Spoke too soon?

Evangeline showed the swelling on her arm as a result of the sting and says she applied toothpaste on the swelling. She looked almost excited as she dropped the bomb. “So, I’ve got my first wasp bite,” she is seen saying in the video. “Which is ironic since I’ve been on a press tour saying I’ve never been bitten by a wasp and have a great relationship with wasps,” she added.

She further added that after she applied toothpaste on the stung area (her wrist), the swelling just shifted lower on her arm. “It’s tripping me out. Anyway, it’s ridiculous. I just got a wasp bite. The Wasp just got bitten by a wasp.”

Meanwhile, Ant-Man and the Wasp received highly positive reviews and holds a better score at Rotten Tomatoes than Avengers: Infinity War (87% as opposed to Infinity War’s 83%). The consensus reads, “A lighter, brighter superhero movie powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and The Wasp offers a much-needed MCU palate cleanser.”

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hope van Dyne (the real identity of Lilly’s character in the film) and Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) team up to fight the new threat of a mysterious entity called Ghost and also help Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym to bring his wife back from the quantum realm.

