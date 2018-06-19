Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer: This movie will answer why Ant-Man wasn’t there to fight Thanos

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp releases on July 6, 2018. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp releases on July 6, 2018.

The events of Avengers: Infinity War changed the course of Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Thanos gaining all the Infinity stones and destroying half the universe, fans bid adieu to some of their favourite superheroes. But one question still remains, where was Ant-Man when all the superheroes were fighting to save the world?

The new teaser of Ant-Man and the Wasp asks the same question and we suppose the answer will be given in the movie. Starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and The Wasp, is reportedly, set after the events of Captain America Civil War but before the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Watch the new teaser of Ant-Man and the Wasp here:

We first saw Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man in the 2015 standalone movie. During the events of Captain America Civil War, he was recruited to fight for Captain America’s side. Fans of the movie will still remember Ant-Man fighting during the now iconic runway fight sequence.

With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp, it is being assumed that we will get a lot of hints that will be key for the events of the next Avengers movie in 2019. The release of Captain Marvel is due as well and for MCU, these two releases will be quite important as with half the superheroes lost, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel will have to show up to defeat Thanos.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the first Marvel release after the successful run of Avengers: Infinity War and until the release of the next film, the fans will grab every bit of information they can get on their favourite superheroes.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp releases on July 6.

