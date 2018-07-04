Antman and the Wasp: Indian fans can watch the Paul Rudd film a week before the release

In India, Antman and the Wasp will release on July 13. In India, Antman and the Wasp will release on July 13.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is all set to release in India on July 13 but the film releases in the US on July 6. That means Indian fans of this Marvel superhero will have to wait for a week to watch him on the big screen.

But Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have a special gift for their Indian fans. By entering a special contest, fans can watch the Hindi version of the film along with its releases in the US.

Watch the Antman and The Wasp video featuring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly here:

This kind of special screening is happening in India for the first time. Marvel films have done exceedingly well in India in the past and this move by Marvel is a special gift for all Indian fans.

However, the screening will be limited for their fans who live in Mumbai.

Ant-Man and The Wasp continues after the events of Captain America Civil War. Fans will also get to know why Ant-Man wasn’t a part of Avengers: Infinity War. The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

