Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer: Scott Lang returns to the quantum realm

The fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to start with the new Ant-Man film Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania and the trailer for the same is out. The trailer has Scott Lang and Hope diving into the quantum realm after his daughter Cassie sets off the events in motion.

Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne also end up in the realm and the family now has to deal with the consequences of the same. The trailer also features Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror who was first introduced in the Marvel series Loki. Kang was introduced as the creator of the Time Variance Authority and has been dubbed as the new villain of the MCU.

Watch Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer here:

The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathryn Newton in key roles. Peyton Reed returns as the director. He has previously helmed the first two Ant-Man films.

Marvel’s next release is the Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film releases on November 11.