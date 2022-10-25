scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer: Scott Lang returns to the quantum realm

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd, releases in theatres on February 17.

Ant-Man 3 trailerPaul Rudd's Scott Lang returns in Ant-Man 3.

The fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to start with the new Ant-Man film Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania and the trailer for the same is out. The trailer has Scott Lang and Hope diving into the quantum realm after his daughter Cassie sets off the events in motion.

Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne also end up in the realm and the family now has to deal with the consequences of the same. The trailer also features Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror who was first introduced in the Marvel series Loki. Kang was introduced as the creator of the Time Variance Authority and has been dubbed as the new villain of the MCU.

Watch Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer here:

The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathryn Newton in key roles. Peyton Reed returns as the director. He has previously helmed the first two Ant-Man films.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...Premium
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...

Marvel’s next release is the Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film releases on November 11.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 12:26:21 pm
Next Story

Money rains down on Chile highway. Watch how gang threw money out of escape vehicle

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement