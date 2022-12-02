Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania’s opening minutes screened in Brazil, Paul Rudd says ‘Scott’s been through a lot’

Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang is coming back as Ant-Man in his third independent film, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania and in a new video released at the Brazil Comic Con, the legacy of his character was revisited along with a few new clips from the upcoming film.

The video recaps Scott’s journey through the first two Ant-Man films and the significant role he played in Avengers Endgame as he, along with the surviving Avengers, went back in time to rescue those who vanished after Thanos’ snap.

In the new film, Scott Lang and Hope dive into the quantum realm after his daughter Cassie sets off the events in motion. Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who was first introduced in the Marvel series Loki, appears to be the main villain here. Kang was introduced as the creator of the Time Variance Authority.

Paul Rudd, who was present at the CCXP 2022, took to the stage and treated the audience to the opening scene of the film. As he introduced the new footage, he said, “Scott’s been through a lot and I can tell you where Scott is, but maybe I should just show you.” The opening minutes have not been released online and were just screened for the audience attending the event in person.

Collider’s Steven Weintraub shared in a tweet, “Opening of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is so well done. Has everyone loving Paul Rudd for what he did saving the world so everywhere he goes, he gets free food, drinks, and everyone wants a pic with him. He’s also written a book and footage ended with him doing a reading.”

The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathryn Newton in key roles. Peyton Reed returns as the director. He has previously helmed the first two Ant-Man films.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther Wakanda Forever ended the Phase 4 of the franchise recently.