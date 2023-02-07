Ant Man and the Wasp Quantumania first reactions: Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror ‘rules’ Marvel’s latest film

Paul Rudd’s Ant Man has had a rather rough journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it seems the latest installment of the Ant Man franchise has found favour with the audience. Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has received positive to mixed reviews. While some have called the film ‘fun and entertaining’, others felt that it was rather generic.

Steven Weintraub from Collider posted on Twitter, “Marvel’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania. JonathanMajors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after the credits scenes and both are very good.”

Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is expected to have quite a few twists and turns and some shocking sequences. Erik Davis from Fandango wrote on Twitter, “Definitely make sure you stay for the credits because there are significant things to. I really dug how #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is both a Part 1 of Phase 5, but also a self-contained #AntMan story that’s funny & sweet & features a kick-ass Michelle Pfeiffer. Good stuff.”

Germain Lussier from Gizmodo praised the film for its ‘gorgeous’ world-building. He tweeted, “The best Star Wars movie since 2018 is #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. It’s a huge sci-fi adventure with gorgeous world building that feels almost little un-Marvel in how much world building there is. But it’s got humor, heart, Kang completely rules & Michelle Pfeiffer steals it.”

Courtney Howard shared on Twitter, “After a frustratingly rough act 1, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve began. While the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter). That said, Jonathan Majors rules.” Another critic, Scott Menzel, referred to the film as ‘generic’ and said it falls flat. He wrote, “Quantumania kicks off phase 5 with a whimper instead of a bang. While better than most of the films in phase 4, Quantumania feels very generic, lacks laughs and the emotional beats fall kind of flat too. Jonathan Majors & Kathryn Newton are the MVPs.”

Deadline’s Katie Campione called the film ‘fun’, and wrote, “Had a ton of fun with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania It delivers a really solid start to Phase 5 of the MCU, and it should come as no surprise that Jonathan Majors is absolutely phenomenal as #Kang.”

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise their roles in Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, once again sending Rudd’s Scott Lang and his family of scientists, including his now-grown daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), to the dangerous Quantum Realm. The new environment presents a series of challenges and obstacles, including the presence of Kang The Conqueror, who is to play a major role in the Avenger films to come, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.