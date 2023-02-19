Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania box office collection Day 2: MCU film mints more money than Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has continued to hold steady at the box office after minting Rs 9 crore on the opening day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s second day box office collection was Rs 9.92 crore.

Worldwide, the film is headed for a strong opening weekend after making $98 million in two days, with $52.6 million coming from overseas and $46 million from the United States. Avengers Endgame, which debuted in 2019 and collected Rs 53.1 crore, remains the highest-opening Hollywood movie in India, followed by Avatar 2 and Spiderman: Far From Home, which collected Rs 41.2 crore and Rs 32.67 crore on the opening day respectively.

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania were both released on the same day. Shehzada has managed to mint Rs 12.65 crore in the first two days.

Pathaan, which has been in the theatres for over three weeks, is also holding a steady pace at the box office as it nears the Rs 1000 crore mark globally.

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave the film 1.5 stars. A part of the review read, “Well, say goodbye to all that warmth, and dive deep instead into the hot mess that is the “quantum realm”, or as the film itself calls it, “Quantumania”. In a terrible idea, almost the entirety of the film – again directed by Peyton Reed — is shot in this universe “below ours”, which is “somewhere between time and space”, “beyond void and subatomia”.