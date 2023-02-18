scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania box office collection day 1: MCU film is racing ahead of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada

Ant Man and the Wasp Quantumania box office collection day 1: The MCU film has collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day in India.

A still from the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd, has had a strong opening at the box office in India. Releasing alongside Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, the Marvel is performing better than the Rohit Dhawan directorial so far. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day.

Shehzada, however, could only collect Rs 7 crore on its first day. Pathaan, which has been in the theatres since three weeks collected a little over Rs 2 crore.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, which marks the beginning of MCU’s Phase 5, has minted $17.5 million in Thursday previews across USA, according to Variety. It has earned an estimated $23.8 million in the international markets in its first two days of release. Quantumania is expected to make between $100 million and $125 million in its first four days. The film also released in China on Friday and Disney has predicted an opening day collection of $6.3 million.

The top Hollywood opener in India in 2022 was James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water which minted Rs 41.2 crore. Followed by Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, which opened with Rs 28.35 crore and Thor: LOve & Thunder which collected Rs 18.2 crore on opening day.

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave the film 1.5 stars and called it a ‘hot mess’. A part of the review read, “Well, say goodbye to all that warmth, and dive deep instead into the hot mess that is the ‘quantum realm’, or as the film itself calls it, ‘Quantumania’. In a terrible idea, almost the entirety of the film – again directed by Peyton Reed — is shot in this universe ‘below ours’, which is ‘somewhere between time and space’, ‘beyond void and subatomia’.”

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 10:15 IST
