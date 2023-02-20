Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor Kathryn Newton on wanting to be a Marvel superhero since she was four: ‘Dreams do come true’

Many times on the sets of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Kathyrn Newton had to remind herself that she wasn’t an actual superhero, but just an actor, who performed wearing the superhero suit. But her excitement is understandable as she had dreamt of this moment all her life.

“I have been an actor since I was 4 years old and I always wanted to be a Marvel superhero. Ask any of my friends and they will tell you that I won’t shut up about it,” the actor tells indianexpress.com in an interview over zoom.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which released last week, is the third installment in the Ant-Man series. The Peyton Reed-directed Marvel outing stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man, while Kathryn plays Cassie Lang, Ant-Man’s teenage daughter. Besides it being her dream, Kathryn was also excited to be a part of Ant-Man as she found it to be the most “grounded” franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I was so excited because I love all the Ant-Man movies. They are the most grounded of all Marvel movies. It’s just (about) a regular guy, who happens to be a superhero. So, I felt it was a perfect character for me because Cassie Lang is just like me. She is a normal girl, who is impatient. She doesn’t know what she is doing. She is kind of a mess. But she really wants to do the right thing, and she is very brave and funny. She is such a dork. So, I think it was the perfect role and movie for me to be part of,” the actor says.

What came handy for Kathryn Newton to play Cassie was her background as a golfer and an athlete. “Sometimes you put on a suit, and you feel like a superhero. The stunt people had a lot of faith in me because of my physical ability and athletics. I have been a golfer and athlete so I was like, ‘Yeah, I can jump of the van, I can flip off that person.’ I think I had to be a little realistic that I am not a superhero, I am Kathyrn and I am just an actor!”

While being a Marvel superhero comes with a lot of pressure and scrutiny, considering there are legions of fans to satisfy, Kathryn didn’t feel any sort of burden, primarily because she was on a set that made her the happiest.

“I never felt that I had to do anything special or anything out of my comfort zone. This role came to me super easy. I have obviously waited for this moment all my life, but I also feel I was ready for it. I just didn’t hold back. I hope when people see me as Casey, they can see how much I love it and love being in this movie. I went to work happy every day. I was so grateful for the experience, and every day would get better,” she adds.

Now that she has fulfilled her longtime dream of stepping into the world of superheroes, what’s on her mind now? “This means at this stage of my career; I need some new dreams! This movie coming in is a sign that keep going. Love what you do. Don’t give up on your dreams because they come true,” Kathryn says.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania marks the beginning of MCU’s Phase 5. The film released last Friday and has so far minted over Rs 25 crore at the Indian box office– a lukewarm opening weekend figure as compared to other Marvel releases in India.