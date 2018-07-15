Ant-Man and the Wasp: Here is what post-credits scenes mean

Ant-Man and the Wasp hit screens on Friday. Ant-Man and the Wasp hit screens on Friday.

Spoiler alert

Ant-Man and the Wasp, although a smaller standalone movie that is coming after a giant superhero saga that was Avengers: Infinity War, is important for Marvel fans who are still to come to terms with the utterly gobsmacking events that occurred at the end of Infinity War. Although the film itself is set before Thanos with his finger-snap destroyed half the lifeforms in the universe (including plants and animals), the mid-credit scene ties it to the ending of Infinity War. There is a post-credit scene too, but first here is a quick breakdown of mid-credits.

Ant-Man and the Wasp ends with Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne, looking hale and hearty for a woman stuck in a weird world for more than 30 years (did she even eat anything? Is there anything edible in the quantum realm?), returning to earth and finally having the long-awaited reunion with Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne. The villain, Ghost/Ava Starr, suddenly becomes friendly and is healed by Janet.

In the mid-credits, we learn that Ava is not fully healed and she needs some healing particles from the quantum realm. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet and Hope have built a miniaturised version of the quantum tunnel. It is small enough to fit inside a vehicle. Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) goes inside the tunnel while the other three operate things from the outside.

As is usual with Marvel movies, there is humour in serious moments. Scott first scares the Pym family a little by not responding. It is quantum realm after all, and anything is possible. But when Scott is well into the quantum realm and has done the job he was sent to do, he gets no response. He thinks they are paying him back for his little joke and will respond shortly, probably in between guffaws.

But, and remember Scott Lang is still inside the quantum realm, we see the entire Pym family disintegrating into dust just like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and others disintegrated at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. This came as a brutal shock because the viewers, who had forgotten the end of Infinity War amid Ant-Man and the Wasp’s hilarious, roller-coaster final sequence, were suddenly reminded of the death of so many superheroes and everything became bleaker.

When Scott got into the quantum realm and finished the job, Thanos snapped his finger on Wakanda and half of the universe disappeared into nothing – including the Pyms. Scott was just a little too late for the job and might be an unwilling inhabitant of that mysterious place for a while. Remember the fact that his suit’s regulator is faulty was stressed many times in the film. He cannot come out that way like he did in Ant-Man. Bummer.

Either Scott was not supposed to be among the dead (if they are really dead- but just call them that for the sake of argument) ones (if yes, then he would be only superhero alive post-phase 1), or he got saved as he was in the quantum realm and that is a universe of its own. We know Scott Lang is in Avengers 4 through set photos, so he will get his redemption in probably Captain Marvel or Avengers 4 itself. Either way, it is going to be an infuriatingly long wait.

The post-credits scene may just be a gag or there is a small chance that it may be important. The decoy ant that was deployed by Hope to smuggle Scott is still in Scott’s place, playing drums. Most likely this is just a joke, but maybe it means something more. Next MCU movie, Captain Marvel, will hopefully have answers. Captain Marvel will release on March 8, 2019. And Avengers 4 will release about two months later on May 3, 2019.

