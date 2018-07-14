Ant-Man and the Wasp opens at Rs 7.05 crore at the Indian box office

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the first MCU film after Avengers: Infinity War Ant-Man and the Wasp is the first MCU film after Avengers: Infinity War

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp, has shovelled in Rs 7.05 crore in its opening day in India. Ant-Man and the Wasp is a followup to the 2015 film Ant-Man and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Peña, Hannah John-Kamen, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Laurence Fishburne. Peyton Reed returns to direct.

Ant-Man and the Wasp began its theatrical run with Diljit Dosanjh’s sports biopic Soorma and has managed to outdo its Bollywood counterpart, which earned Rs 3.25 crore on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. He said, “Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India… #AntManAndTheWasp springs a surprise… Packs a SOLID PUNCH on Day 1… Fri ₹ 5.50 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 7.05 cr… India biz… All languages.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the first MCU film after Avengers: Infinity War, but is set before the events of the big Marvel superhero team-up film. Scott Lang (Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Hank Pym (Douglas) try to bring Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne back from the quantum realm even as they face a new threat in the form of Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr/Ghost.

On Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregator site, the film has a solid 86% rating and the consensus goes, “A lighter, brighter superhero movie powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and The Wasp offers a much-needed MCU palate cleanser.”

Hollywood films, especially Marvel films, have been routinely outperforming their Bollywood counterparts of late. The popularity of big Hollywood franchises in India means that after China, international distributors are now seriously trying to capitalise the potential of the market by dubbing movies in regional languages (and not just Hindi) and hiring huge film stars to dub for the primary characters. Rana Daggubati voiced Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers: Infinity War and Ranveer Singh voiced Deadpool in Deadpool 2.

Next Marvel film, Captain Marvel, will release on March 8, 2019.

