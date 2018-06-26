Ant-Man and the Wasp actor Evangeline Lilly calls out her male Marvel co-stars for complaining about their suits

Ant-Man and the Wasp will release on July 13. Ant-Man and the Wasp will release on July 13.

Actor Evangeline Lilly said she has never understood why her fellow male Marvel actors are always complaining about wearing their superhero suits.

The 38-year-old actor, who plays Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp film, shared her thoughts about men saying their suits are uncomfortable and too tight during the film’s press tour with BackstageOL.

“I have been hearing Marvel male superheroes complain about their suits for years. And I got into my suit and I was wearing it, working in it, doing my thing, and I was like. ‘(It’s) just not that bad.’ Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU, or (holds up her high-heeled foot for the camera) have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good?” Lilly said.

“They’re just like, ‘What is this? This sucks. Why are we… why? Why do I have to go through this?’ Whereas a woman is like, ‘I don’t know. This is like normal. I wear heels to work. I’m uncomfortable all day. You get used to it. You tune it out’,” she added.

In the past, Paul Bettany has called his Vision attire “painful”, Tom Holland called his Spidey suit “not the greatest thing”, Chadwick Boseman noted how it gets “blazing hot” in his Black Panther getup, and Chris Evans revealed how “not comfortable” his Captain America suits have been.

Evangeline Lilly is also known for starring as Kate Austen in ABC’s TV series Lost and as the elf Tauriel in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy. She first played the role of Hope van Dyne in 2015. She will reprise the role in next year’s Avengers 4.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp, also starring Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Peña and Michael Douglas, will release in India on July 13.

