Ant-Man and the Wasp early reactions: Critics call the latest Marvel film funny, action-packed and entertaining

In India, Ant-Man and the Wasp will release on July 13.

Disney and Marvel’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp has received positive early reactions. The critics who were lucky enough to see it are calling it funny and action-packed. Ant-Man and The Wasp follows 2015’s Ant-Man. Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) team-up as Ant-Man and the Wasp to explore the quantum realm wherein Janet van Dyne, Hope’s mother and the original Wasp disappeared. The film is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff focussed on the film’s humour. She tweeted, “What a year for Marvel! Absolutely loved #AntManAndTheWasp. Stellar ensemble and the humor is spot on. (Laughed myself to tears during one sequence!) The tech is used to great effect yet again. Unique, highly entertaining ride I can’t wait to go on again.”

Slashfilm’s Peter Sciretta said Michael Peña’s Luis has once again managed to make the audiences laugh out loud. He tweeted, “Ant-Man and The Wasp is a lot of fun. At its best when it’s almost an over the top silly comedy, less so when it’s about the comic booky villain driven moments. Some fantastic miniature/maxature action sequences. @realmichaelpena steals the show again.”

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan also talked about Michael Peña’s performance and said while he didn’t like the first film, this one is a sure upgrade. “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP is for sure an upgrade from the first film (I didn’t love the first Ant-Man). Lilly’s Wasp has at least the same, or probably more, action scenes than Rudd’s Ant-Man. Also: Michael Peña has a scene halfway through that brings the house down,” he said.

So far, so good. While early reviews should not influence your decision, these do look good for the latest film in Disney-Marvel's superhero cinematic universe.

