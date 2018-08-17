Ant-Man and the Wasp director says this popular Avengers 4 theory is possible

Will the superheroes killed as the consequence of Thanos’ finger snap be brought back? Will the superheroes killed as the consequence of Thanos’ finger snap be brought back?

Peyton Reed, the man behind the Ant-Man movies, recently sat down with The Huffington Post and answered a few burning questions about not just the film, but also Avengers 4, the biggest MCU film that will wrap up the Thanos storyline. Ant-Man and the Wasp released last month and for a movie that was supposed to answer questions left dangling by Avengers: Infinity War, it did not just leave them unanswered, it raised a few of its own.

He also confirmed that Scott Lang, who is stuck in the Quantum Realm due to all the three Pyms disintegrating into dust just like half the superheroes in Infinity War, cannot come back to our world by way of the regulator disc as it was clearly shown to be faulty earlier in the film. “This is a new suit, so it really wouldn’t have the same growth that he had in the first movie … I would answer, ‘No, he does not have it.’ He can’t go to that well twice,” Reed said.

Reed also revealed that they always planned for Scott to get stuck inside the quantum realm. He said, “It seemed like we kind of knew what we wanted to do with or to Scott Lang and then the other ones, it was just sort of like we talked about all these different versions and where we ended up just felt like, ‘OK, this feels right. We know where things could go from here.’”

And then he nearly, almost confirmed the time-travel theory. “Based on the science that we’ve set up in the first movie and this one, I won’t rule out the possibility because, again, we are dealing with a time vortex. That could happen.”

We should get all the answers in Avengers 4, which releases on May 3, 2019.

