Ant-Man and the Wasp: Character guide

Ant-Man and the Wasp is a follow-up to the 2015’s Ant-Man. Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first film after Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp promises to be fun, action-filled adventure. But it assumes importance because it is expected to offer hints about the events in Avengers movies, specifically Infinity War and its sequel that will together wrap up the phase 3 of MCU. And-Man and the Wasp stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in titular roles.

Here are all the major characters in the Ant-Man sequel that you should know about.

Scott Lang/Ant-Man: Previously a petty thief, Scott Lang now wears a suit that allows him to shrink in size and now grow up to a giant. After getting his powers courtesy Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym (and the original Ant-Man), Ant-Man used them to a great effect in Captain America: Civil War while fighting from the side of Captain America. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, he teams up with the Wasp to explore the quantum realm, find the original Wasp (and current Wasp’s mother) and to take on the villain, Ghost.

Hope van Dyne/The Wasp: Evangeline Lilly also dons the suit that would allow her to shrink in size, but she has also got wings and thus can fly, unlike Ant-man. Partnering with Scott Lang, Hope is on a quest to find her mother with Scott to keep her company.

Hank Pym: Michael Douglas’ character may not be a superhero anymore, but it is still he who knows about the suit’s technology, since he, well, built it. He built the suits of both Ant-Man and the Wasp and may make a few handy upgrades in the sequel.

Janet van Dyne: The original Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer’s character disappeared in the quantum realm. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, her daughter Hope goes in search of her along with her partner, Scott Lang.

Ghost: Not much is known about Hannah John-Kamen’s villain. She has the intangibility powers and can phase through things. She also has the access to the quantum realm, which explains why she comes into the conflict with the two superheroes.

Luis: Michael Peña’s character is merely a comic-relief, but what a comic-relief. Whenever he is describing things more complex than a pen, he gets distracted and begins to talk about irrelevant stuff. And this created a lot of humour that the first film utilised to full effect. He is no longer a criminal and remains the best friend of Scott Lang.

Ant-Man and the Wasp releases in India on July 13.

