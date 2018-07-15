Ant-Man and the Wasp box office: The Marvel film mints Rs 16.02 crore

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is raking in good money in India. Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is raking in good money in India.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, the latest Marvel film, is making a lot of money in India. After its second day, the collection stands at Rs 16.02 crore. The relatively tiny (literally) superhero film as compared to the last two MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, this Peyton Reed directorial has had an average run worldwide so far, but Indian audiences it seems are totally enamoured of the superhero genre.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the numbers. “#AntManAndTheWasp witnessed AMPLE GROWTH on Sat… Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 27.27%… Fri 5.50 cr, Sat 7 cr. Total: ₹ 12.50 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 16.02 cr… India biz… All languages,” the tweet read.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set before the universe-altering events that occurred at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. It is thus a small heist-superhero caper that has Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the lead. Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas also star.

Hank Pym (Douglas) and Hope try to bring Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne back from the quantum realm where she has been stuck for more than 30 years. Throwing a wrench in their plans is the villain, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr, alternatively known as the Ghost as she can phase through solid objects like a disembodied spirit.

On Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregator site, Ant-Man and the Wasp has an impressive 86% rating and the consensus goes, “A lighter, brighter superhero movie powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and The Wasp offers a much-needed MCU palate cleanser.”

