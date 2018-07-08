Ant-Man and the Wasp on its way to an over 80 million dollar opening in the US

In India, Ant-Man and the Wasp will release on July 13. In India, Ant-Man and the Wasp will release on July 13.

Ant-Man the Wasp, Marvel’s latest, is expected to open at 80 million dollars in its domestic market, the United States. This is a huge jump considering Ant-Man, its prequel, had opened at 57.22 million dollars back in 2015. The movie stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Hannah John-Kamen. The Marvel film has been directed by Peyton Reed.

Being the first Marvel film after Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp is expected to connect it from its sequel, next year’s Avengers 4 even though it has been made clear that it will be set before the events of Infinity War. Ant-Man and the Wasp will have Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Rudd) and Wasp/Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) team up to fight a new threat called Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and to explore the quantum realm in order to find Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne, also known as the original Wasp.

After the death and destruction in Avengers: Infinity War, fans are expecting that the quantum realm featured in Ant-Man movies may offer clues as to how to bring the dead superheroes back. This is why Ant-Man and the Wasp is not just any summer movie, not even any Marvel movie.

Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Laurence Fishburne also star. Ant-Man and the Wasp has received highly positive reviews. It holds an 86% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus on the review aggregator website reads, “A lighter, brighter superhero movie powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and The Wasp offers a much-needed MCU palate cleanser.”



