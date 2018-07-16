Ant-Man and the Wasp box office collection day 3: Marvel film earns Rs 24.74 crore

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the first MCU film after Avengers: Infinity War. Ant-Man and the Wasp is the first MCU film after Avengers: Infinity War.

Ant-Man and the Wasp may be giving a strictly average performance at the US box office, but in India, it is outperforming its Bollywood counterpart Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma. So far, it has accumulated Rs 24.74 crore. The twentieth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/ Wasp, respectively. Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Peña, Hannah John-Kamen, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Laurence Fishburne also star in the sequel to Ant-Man.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the latest box office figures of Ant-Man and the Wasp on Twitter. “2018 has proved a great year for Hollywood and #AntManAndTheWasp is the latest franchise that has worked… Showed GOOD TRENDING, although growth on Day 3 was missing… Fri 5.50 cr, Sat 7 cr, Sun 6.80 cr. Total: ₹ 19.30 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 24.74 cr… India biz,” he said.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the first MCU film after Avengers: Infinity War, but is set before the events of the big Marvel superhero team-up film. Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne and Hank Pym (Douglas) try to bring Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne back from the quantum realm even as they face a new threat in the form of Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr/Ghost.

Ant-Man and the Wasp received positive reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, Ant-Man and the Wasp has an impressive 86% rating and the consensus goes, “A lighter, brighter superhero movie powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and The Wasp offers a much-needed MCU palate cleanser.”

Worldwide, the film has earned 283.7 million dollars so far. Its domestic opening weekend gross was 75.2 million dollars. It is interesting that even relative underperformers in the MCU are doing well in India. Avengers: Infinity War, the last MCU film, grossed more than Rs 200 crore, becoming the biggest Hollywood film in the country ever, beating Disney’s own live-action film The Jungle Book.

