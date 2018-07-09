Ant-Man and the Wasp: All the trailers, clips and videos in one place

Ant-Man and the Wasp will hit Indian screens on July 13. Ant-Man and the Wasp will hit Indian screens on July 13.

Marvel’s latest film Ant-Man and the Wasp is already in US theatres but Indians will have to wait till July 13 to watch it. This is the first MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film after Avengers: Infinity War and this is why the standalone film is surrounded by so much hype. Fans are hoping that the Peyton Reed directorial will have hints as to what would happen in untitled Avengers 4 film or tell them more about what happened in Infinity War.

The promotions of Ant-Man and the Wasp started from January this year, even before Black Panther released. It was then we got the first trailer of the film. Since then, in the usual Marvel fashion, there have been many TV spots and clips of the film, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne and Michael Douglas among others.

Here are all the Ant-Man and the Wasp videos:

Ant-Man and the Wasp’s first trailer showed us a glimpse of the partnership between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) – also known as Ant-Man and the Wasp.

After the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel teased the reason for the absence of Ant-Man and the Wasp by releasing this video.

And then we got the second trailer for the movie, which told us about the film a little more in detail.

And then the TV spots began to appear. The first one was called Unleashed.

As if to underline what the movie would be about, Marvel released a fun TV spot.

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man was put under house arrest. And this TV spot reminded us of Ant-Man’s plight. It also reminded fans that Ant-Man and the Wasp is set between the events of Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Ant-Man is not just a diminutive superhero. Here is the Powers TV spot.

Despite being a superhero, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang remains a whiner. Here is the Universe TV spot.

The inherent silliness and self-depreciating humour of MCU never gets old. Here is the War TV spot.

Who is the Wasp? featurette explains Lilly’s character.

A glimpse at the film’s action in this clip.

It Takes Two featurette reminds us of the partnership that is so iconic in comics.

Appropriately named Flock TV spot.

Here are the rest of the featurettes and TV spots

Ant-Man and the Wasp will hit Indian screens on July 13.

