Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles and Miles Teller audition for Elvis Presley biopic

Baz Luhrmann's film on Elvis Presley, will be the third major musical biopic in recent times after the success of Bohemian Rhapsody on Queen and Elton John's Rocketman.

The Warner Bros film will focus on Elvis Presley’s rise and his twisted relationship with Parker.

Ansel Elgort, former One Direction star Harry Styles and Miles Teller are among the five actors who have auditioned for Elvis Presley’s role in a biopic by Baz Luhrmann.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Austin Butler have also tested for the role, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Luhrmann’s film will be the third major musical biopic in recent times after the success of Bohemian Rhapsody on Queen and Elton John’s Rocketman.

Tom Hanks is already on board the project as Col. Tom Parker, the legendary manager who controlled every aspect of Elvis’ life.

The Warner Bros film will focus on Presley’s rise and his twisted relationship with Parker.

