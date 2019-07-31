Baby Driver sequel will happen: Ansel Elgort

The sequel to 2017 film Baby Driver is very much in the works but with a different title, says the film’s lead star Ansel Elgort.

Elgort, who played the music-loving getaway driver in the crime heist drama, said he recently received the script from writer-director Edgar Wright.

“He has shared it with me. Yes, I think it’s going to happen. I think there will be a Baby Driver 2. It has a different title, actually. You’re gonna have to have to ask Edgar that, though,” the actor told CinemaBlend.

Wright had spoken about his desire to do a follow-up to the hit film, telling Empire that there was “somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters, especially Baby.”

Elgort is currently busy filming Steven Spielberg’s reboot of West Side Story.