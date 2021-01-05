Another Batman franchise in the works?

It is well known that the upcoming Batman film stars Robert Pattinson but a recent article in the New York Times by Brooks Barnes suggests that there might be more than one Batman film in the works. The article in question has Barnes interviewing Walter Hamada, president of DC films, as they discuss the films and spin-offs that Warner Bros is planning for theatres and its streaming service.

A section of the article read, “To make all the story lines work, DC Films will introduce movie audiences to a comics concept known as the multiverse: parallel worlds where different versions of the same character exist simultaneously. Coming up, for instance, Warner Bros. will have two different film sagas involving Batman — played by two different actors — running at the same time.”

The “two different film sagas” suggested to the readers that there is going to be one more Batman franchise. Brooks took to Twitter to clarify that he was referring to the upcoming Flash movie where multiple actors, including Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, will play Batman.

He tweeted, “Been offline (moving apartments) and return to see this Michael Keaton craziness. I was referring to the *one film* that Keaton has been announced as being in, not a set of his own Batman films. If I had info on him beyond “The Flash,” I would have obviously put it in my article.”

It has been announced by The Flash director Andy Muschietti that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will play Batman in the film as Ezra Miller’s Barry delves into a multiverse. Andy had previously told Vanity Fair, “This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid. It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, is scheduled to release in March 2022.