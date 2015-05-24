Anne Hathaway’s ‘Colossal’ sued for being similar to Godzilla’

“Colossal” directed and written by Nacho Vigalondo (“Timecrimes”) is being shopped around at Cannes.

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway’s new monster movie “Colossal” is facing a lawsuit from Toho, a company which owns the infamous on-screen monster “Godzilla”.

The upcoming movie is being sued by the Japanese company for being too similar to their classic creation, reported Ace Showbiz.

It follows a woman who, when news reports surface that a giant lizard is destroying the city of Tokyo, gradually comes to realise that she is strangely connected to these far-off events via the power of her mind.

“The Director’s Notes also make clear that Defendants have not only taken the Godzilla Character as their own, but that they also intend to use the Godzilla Character in precisely the same way that Toho used the character in its initial film – attacking Tokyo,” the lawsuit read.

“Toho is informed and believes, and based thereon alleges, that Defendants have knowingly used the Godzilla Character to attract interest and attention in their Colossal project so that it would stand out in a crowded field of competitors on the film sales circuit,” the complaint further read.

