Anne Hathaway, Zendaya stun in latest jewellery campaign, fans ask when is Priyanka Chopra’s video out

Anne Hathaway and Zendaya are known to slay with their fashion so when the two global celebrities recently got together for a jewellery brand’s latest campaign, the internet was left in awe. Directed by Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino, the campaign for Bulgari has Anne and Zendaya walking around in an Italian mansion as they wear the brand’s precious jewels.

But more than the campaign itself, the internet could not hold back in expressing their love for the duo that exudes charm on screen. Their chemistry in the campaign became a huge talking point. The YouTube comments for the campaign had fans showering their love as one of the comments read, “When they started dancing… their vibe is just electric 😍” Another comment read, “the power duo we never knew we needed.”

Fans demanded that Anne and Zendaya should star in a movie together as a comment read, “Y’all better put them in a movie together!” Another comment read, “The chemistry is exponential.”

Bulgari had earlier announced Priyanka Chopra and Blackpink’s Lisa as their new brand ambassadors. Fans on the brand’s Instagram page expressed that they couldn’t wait for a similar campaign starring the two ladies. One of the comments read, “Priyanka and Lisa when?” Another comment read, “Can’t wait for Priyanka and Lisa. Asia’s pride 🤍🤍🤍” “Want to see our Desi Girl,” read another comment.

They are so stunning.The power if priyanka was also there with them. I need her ad immediately pic.twitter.com/omgizYakyG — Sam (@Samisamaniac) May 24, 2022

Earlier, Priyanka had spoken about the brand creating her mangalsutra for her wedding with Nick Jonas. In an Instagram chat with Lucia Silvestri, Creative Director at Bulgari, she said, “As a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal? But at the same time, I am that generation that’s sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And we’ll see the next generation of girls might do differently.”

In March, Priyanka had shared a few photos from her time in Rome with the brand tagged in her Instagram stories.