Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway has embraced motherhood once again. The 43-year-old actress and her husband, Adam Shulman, have welcomed their third child together, according to a report by PEOPLE.

The news comes after the actor was recently spotted in New York City carrying her newborn in a baby carrier. Photographs of the outing were shared by TMZ, showing Hathaway walking with her baby and a friend on Tuesday, November 17.

The couple has not yet publicly revealed the newborn’s name or gender. The latest addition to their family joins their two older sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Anne Hathaway was seen out and about with her baby in New York City recently. 🥹❤️ https://t.co/5hKyrV70Gf — Anne Hathaway Archives (@ahathawayfiles) November 17, 2026

More photos of Anne Hathaway taking a stroll with her baby recently in New York City. ♥️ https://t.co/swXyDFeJbE — Anne Hathaway Archives (@ahathawayfiles) November 17, 2026 Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Anne Hathaway announced her third pregnancy in June

Anne Hathaway announced her pregnancy in June through a surprise Instagram post. Sharing a video in which she flaunted her baby bump, the actress wrote, “x Baby, I’m yours x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

The announcement came as a surprise to fans, particularly because she had kept her pregnancy private during the promotional activities for her upcoming film projects.

In October, during an appearance on CBS Mornings, Hathaway spoke about preparing her family for the arrival of their third child. “We’re thrilled, we’re overjoyed, but what we’re really focused on right now is really taking in still being a family of four,” she said.

She added that the new arrival would bring significant changes to their family, particularly for their older children. “Because everything’s going to change for us, but it’s really going to change for our kids. And we’re about to go through this beautiful threshold together,” the actress said.

Anne Hathaway calls third pregnancy a ‘buzzer-beater’

During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Anne Hathaway also spoke about becoming pregnant at 43. Expressing her happiness and surprise, she said, “Oh, my gosh. It’s amazing. It’s amazing. I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked.”

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She jokingly described the pregnancy as their “buzzer-beater”, adding, “We were so shocked it went this way, so we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater.”

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman, who married in 2012, have largely kept their family life private. With the arrival of their third child, the couple is now a family of five.