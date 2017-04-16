Anne Hathaway still finds it hard to believe that she is a Hollywood actor

Follow Us:
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 16, 2017 5:08:07 pm
Actress Anne Hathaway says she still finds it hard to digest her Hollywood success and feels “baffled”. The Oscar-winning actress says she feels lucky to have received roles like Colossal in her career, reported Contactmusic.

“The fact I’m, like, a Hollywood actress – I’m like, seriously? Me? OK, I really did not expect any of this. I’m constantly baffled.

“It’s not like I’ve been trying to avoid making these movies (like Colossal), you just wait for the ones that really speak to you. And I felt very lucky because in my early career I couldn’t have gotten a movie like this made,” Anne Hathaway says.

The 34-year-old star, who has 12-month-old son Jonathan with husband Adam Shulman, always believes in the movies she works on but says she also has other reasons for taking on a project than simply artistic purity.

“I’ve yet to make a movie that I didn’t believe in on some level, but somebody asked me, ‘Do you do it to advance your career or do you do it for love?’ I can’t claim artistic purity.

“I’m very conscious of making movies that will allow me to keep making movies, because I love this and I want to do it for the rest of my life,” she says.

Anne Hathaway had made her debut in Hollywood films with Princess Diaries, alongside veteran actor, Julie Andrews. Later she went on to work with several other acclaimed filmmakers and actors. She was also seen opposite Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada. She had also worked with Christopher Nolan in films like Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises. She had won the Academy Award for her performance in Les Miserable.

