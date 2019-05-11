Anne Hathaway receives Walk of Fame star

Oscar winning Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway was honoured with a star on the Walk of Fame for her contributions to the film industry. Her star is number 2,663.

She told the crowd, “This is a spot that has meaning to me because of you. You are why I’m standing here. You have shown up for me again and again, and let’s be honest not every film was good, but you showed up!”

The 36-year-old Hathaway received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Fantine in 2012’s musical drama film, Les Misérables. She debuted with the Disney film The Princess Diaries in 2001.

Hathaway can currently be seen in The Hustle with Rebel Wilson.

She talked to Variety about working in the film and said, “Improv is not my strong suit, especially when trying to stay in an accent. I went from thinking this would be a fun comedy job where I got to wear lots of outfits and say really clever things about being mistreated by men to [doing] really hard work in two areas that don’t come easily to me.”

Before The Hustle, she starred in Serenity opposite Matthew McConaughey and in the heist comedy Ocean’s 8.

Anne is currently filming the fantasy film The Witches, a Roald Dahl adaptation. It is directed by Robert Zemeckis, known for Back to the Future films.