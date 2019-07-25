Toggle Menu
Anne Hathaway, husband Adam Shulman expecting their second childhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/anne-hathaway-expecting-second-child-5850828/

Anne Hathaway, husband Adam Shulman expecting their second child

Anne Hathaway shared “extra love” to anyone with fertility issues because she’s experienced it with both pregnancies.

Anne Hathaway pregnant husband Adam Shulman
Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is pregnant with baby No. 2. (Photo: AP)

Anne Hathaway is signing up for more diaper duty.

The 36-year-old actress announced Wednesday on her Instagram account that she and her husband, actor and jewelry designer Adam Shulman, are expecting their second child.

She posted a photo of her growing belly with the caption “It’s not for a movie…”

Hathaway also went on to say that she was sending “extra love” to anyone with fertility issues because she’s experienced it, too, with both pregnancies.

Advertising

The new baby will join big brother, Jonathan, now three.

Hathaway, who won an Oscar for her work in Les Miserables, just wrapped filming the movie The Witches with Octavia Spencer, an adaption of the Roald Dahl children’s book.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 HBO chief skeptical about another Big Little Lies season
2 Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection prediction: Kangana and Rajkummar starrer expected to earn big
3 Sudeep’s Pailwaan postponed to September