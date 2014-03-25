Anne Hathaway dazzles at ‘Rio 2’ premiere in Miami

‘Rio 2’ has been released internationally on March 20. (Photo: Facebook)

Actress Anne Hathaway brightened up her latest movie ‘Rio 2’s premiere in Miami by sporting a stunning strapless blue-and-orange frock.

The 31-year-old ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star was looking dazzling teaming up her frock with Charlotte Olympia lilac shoes, reported Aceshowbiz.

The voice cast members of ‘Rio 2’ went to Miami for the movie’s premiere. ‘Rio 2’ has been released internationally on March 20 and is slated to hit theatres in the US on April 11.

