Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy with husband Adam Shulman: ‘Baby, I’m yours’

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is expecting her third baby with husband Adam Shulman. The actor shared the news on social media in an adorable video on Friday. The couple shares two sons – Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

In the clip, Anne can be seen wearing a flowy white dress, and walking into the frame with her arms locked in front of her stomach. She instantly turns towards the camera and drops her arms to flaunt her baby bump. She then smiles, hugs her stomach and goes out of the frame. The song ‘Baby I’m Yours’ by Barbara Lewis is playing in the background. “x Baby, I’m yours x,” she wrote in the caption of the post.