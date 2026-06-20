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Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy with husband Adam Shulman: ‘Baby, I’m yours’
Hollywood star Anne Hathaway recently announced her third pregnancy with husband Adam Shulman. The couple already has two sons.
Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is expecting her third baby with husband Adam Shulman. The actor shared the news on social media in an adorable video on Friday. The couple shares two sons – Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.
In the clip, Anne can be seen wearing a flowy white dress, and walking into the frame with her arms locked in front of her stomach. She instantly turns towards the camera and drops her arms to flaunt her baby bump. She then smiles, hugs her stomach and goes out of the frame. The song ‘Baby I’m Yours’ by Barbara Lewis is playing in the background. “x Baby, I’m yours x,” she wrote in the caption of the post.
The Devil Wears Prada star announced her pregnancy after being spotted with her baby bump on a holiday. While on vacation in St Tropez, she was photographed at a beach in a multicoloured bikini.
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Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Elle, Anne had opened up about her personal life with Shulman, revealing that they and their sons are in the “fun zone where we all love hanging out together.”
She said, “Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change. So for the moment, we’re all just in it. Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well. So rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns.”
Anne Hathaway tied the knot with Adam Shulman in 2012. The duo welcomed their first child, son Jonathan, in 2016, and son Jack in 2019.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hathaway was last seen in the hit film The Devil Wears Prada’s sequel – The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt. The actor will next feature in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, releasing on July 17, and Michael Showalter’s Colleen Hoover adaptation Verity, set to hit the theatres on October 2. She has also announced a sci-fi thriller, The End of Oak Street, with Ewan McGregor, an adaptation of Yesteryear. She will also be returning in The Princess Diaries 3.
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