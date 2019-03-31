Annabelle Comes Home trailer: Are you ready for yet another adventure with the dreaded doll?

The first trailer for Annabelle Comes Home has dropped and it promises a thrilling ride, full of cliched horror tropes that can be found in other Annabelle films. It is the third installment of the Annabelle franchise and the seventh movie from the Conjuring universe.

The movie is being helmed by screenwriter Gary Dauberman, who has earlier penned the screenplay for movies like Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and The Nun among others. Annabelle Comes Home marks his directorial debut.

Produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, the film features Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.”

While the earlier movies of the Conjuring universe were declared box office successes, it remains to be seen if the audience is ready for yet another adventure with the dreaded doll.

Annabelle Comes Home will release on June 28.