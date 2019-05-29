Annabelle Comes Home new trailer: The cursed doll wreaks havoc again

The latest trailer of Annabelle Comes Home, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, is out. The trailer begins with the Warrens safely locking the Annabelle doll in a case, along with other artefacts. But if there is anything we have learnt from the previous films of the franchise, it is that the doll is evil.

The trailer begins as we see the Warrens leaving their daughter with her babysitter. The babysitter, played by Madison Iseman, is curious and wanders into the locked room, with all things evil.

It is no surprise that from here on, Annabelle runs the show. It will be interesting to see that if the Warrens can save their own daughter from the demon spirit of Annabelle.

Watch the trailer of Annabelle Comes Home here:

Produced by James Wan, the film has been co-written and directed by Gary Dauberman. Gary has previously written Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, It and The Nun. Gary has also written the upcoming It Chapter Two.

The film stars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife. Annabelle Comes Home is the seventh film in the Conjuring universe.

Annabelle Comes Home releases on June 26.