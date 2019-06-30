Annabelle Comes Home leaked by Tamilrockers

The latest film in the Conjuring universe, Annabelle Comes Home, has been leaked by Tamilrockers. The piracy website regularly uploads torrents of latest movies and TV shows.

Advertising

Screenwriter Gary Dauberman, known for his work on the Conjuring universe itself and Stephen King’s It, has made his directorial debut with Annabelle Comes Home. It is the third film in the Annabelle franchise and the seventh film in the Conjuring universe.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Annabelle Comes Home is the third installment of New Line Cinema’s hugely successful Annabelle films starring the infamous sinister doll from the Conjuring universe. Gary Dauberman, the screenwriter of the Annabelle films, IT and The Nun, makes his directorial debut on the film, which is produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman), who has produced all the films in the Conjuring franchise, and Conjuring universe creator James Wan (Aquaman).”

The film has received mostly positive reviews. It holds a 67 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Fun for fans even if it isn’t as frightening as some of its predecessors, Annabelle Comes Home suggests there’s still some life left in the Conjuring franchise.”

Advertising

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave it two stars and wrote, “As Annabelle Comes Home drags on and on without turning up the chill factor, you wonder whether Dauberman, directing for the first time but a well-settled collaborator in Conjuring films, has run out of scares. Only in the last 20 minutes or so does the film seem to realise how much time has passed, and goes on to pack in a series of bizarre attacks while avoiding any real damage.

She added, “The most disturbing aspect of the film isn’t even talked about. Which parents, that too psychics, leave their young daughter alone in a house full of evil, with a teenage babysitter, and not call back to check?”