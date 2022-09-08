scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Anna Kendrick sets directorial debut with The Dating Game

Anna Kendrick's The Dating Game is currently in the pre-production phase and expected to start filming in October.

Anna KendrickAnna Kendrick is known for featuring in Pitch Perfect films. (Photo: annakendrick47/Instagram)

Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick will be making her directorial debut with the true-life thriller The Dating Game. According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on a Black List script by Ian McDonald and will present the stranger-than-fiction story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a bachelorette candidate on hit ’70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game.

In the game, Bradshaw picked the funny and handsome Bachelor Number One, Rodney Alcala. But her fairy-tale date takes a terrifying turn when the bachelor drops his charming facade to reveal the truth: Alcala is in fact a psychopathic serial killer. Kendrick, known for movies such as the Pitch Perfect films, A Simple Favor and Up In The Air, will take on the lead role of Bradshaw.

The 37-year-old actor is also producing the project through her banner Let’s Go Again alongside JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures and Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.

The Dating Game is currently in the pre-production phase and expected to start filming in October.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 11:49:53 am
Shriya Saran daughter radha
Shriya Saran, and daughter Radha’s adorable photos from Europe
