Anna Kendrick says filming Twilight was like going through a trauma event

Anna Kendrick has opened up about her experiences while filming The Twilight Saga, and it is safe to say it was not a high point of her career. Kendrick played the role of Jessica Stanley in the first three films, Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 .

While speaking to Vanity Fair, she said, “The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable. And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.’

The actor added, “Although, it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it, like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

The Twilight Saga, based on Stephenie Meyer’s vampire novel series of the same name, was about a seventeen-year-old girl Isabella Swan (Kristen Stewart) who falls in love with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

