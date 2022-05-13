Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively to return for A Simple Favor sequel

scorecardresearch
By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 13, 2022 6:26:13 am
Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively pose for paparazzi at Cinema Con 2018. (Photo: asimplefavor/Instagram)

A Simple Favor team of actors Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and director Paul Feig are set to return for a sequel to the 2018 black comedy.

The movie, which was based on a 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell, featured Kendrick as Stephanie, a small town vlogger who tries to solve the disappearance of her mysterious and elegant friend Emily, played by Blake Lively.

According to Deadline, Lionsgate and Amazon Studios are collaborating for the sequel, which will be directed by Feig and written by Jessica Sharzer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Hollywood Rewind | A Simple Favor: A rollickingly good ride to the dark side

Both Kendrick and Lively will reprise their roles from the first movie.

Feig will also produce the project through his banner Feigco Entertainment along with Laura Fischer.

A Simple Favor was a critical and commercial success for Lionsgate when it released in September 2017, earning more than USD 97 million at the worldwide box office.

Lively is currently looking forward to her feature directorial debut with Seconds for Searchlight, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

Kendrick most recently featured in the Netflix drama Stowaway and also starred in the first season of HBO Max’s Love Life. She will next star in thriller film Alice, Darling.

