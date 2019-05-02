Anjelica Huston open to working with Woody Allen again

Veteran actor Anjelica Huston says if given a chance, she would not even think for a second before agreeing to work with embattled filmmaker Woody Allen.

There has been renewed focus on the director in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal, which gave birth to the #MeToo movement in October 2017.

Dylan, Allen’s adopted daughter with former partner Mia Farrow, accused the director of sexually abusing her in the early 1990s while she was a child. She reiterated her allegations in a 2014 New York Times op-ed and other articles.

Huston, 67, worked with Allen on two films — Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989), which also featured Mia Farrow, and Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993).

In a wide-ranging interview with Vulture, Huston came to Allen’s defence, saying he has not been able to make films ever since the claims resurfaced. She said the director was investigated for his alleged crimes but no court found him guilty.

“I think that’s after two states investigated him, and neither of them prosecuted him,” she said.

Asked whether she would be open to working with Allen again, Huston said, “Yeah, in a second.”

The Oscar-winning actor also talked about other names such as filmmaker Roman Polanski and her Transparent co-star Jeffrey Tambor, who were also called out in the wake of #MeToo in the past two years.

In 1977, Huston was arrested for cocaine possession at her then-boyfriend Jack Nicholson’s house after Polanski raped a 13-year-old girl.

During the interview, the actor offered support to Polanski as she believes he has already “paid his price” for the crime.

“My opinion is: He’s paid his price, and at the time that it happened, it was kind of unprecedented. This was not an unusual situation. You know that movie An Education with Carey Mulligan? That happened to me.

“It’s about a schoolgirl in England who falls in love with an older dude, Peter Skarsgaard. I met my first serious boyfriend when he was 42 and I was 18,” she said.

She said she met the two women who accused Tambor and as far as she was concerned “nobody did or said anything inappropriate”.

Tambor was fired from Amazon show Transparent last year after he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. He has denied the allegations.

“I do think in this work we have to feel freedom. We have to feel as though we can say and do things that are not necessarily judged, particularly by the other people in the cast or crew,” Huston said.