scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

Animated Ghostbusters movie in the works

The new animated film of Ghostbusters is based on Ghosbusters IP and being developed by Reitman and Kenan along with Sony Pictures Animation. Chris Prynoski and Jennifer Kluska are set to direct.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
June 9, 2022 12:54:42 pm
GhostbustersBrenda Hsueh is set to write Ghostbusters animation film. (Photo: Ghostbusters/Twitter)

Ghostbusters franchise is expanding its universe with the announcement of an animated film that is currently in development. The sequel to Afterlife is also returning to the original films’ home in New York City, reported Variety.

Sony Pictures and Ghost Corps’ Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan made several announcements as part of Ghostbusters Day, the annual celebration of the first Ghostbusters film’s release on June 8, 1984.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The new animated film is based on Ghosbusters IP and being developed by Reitman and Kenan along with Sony Pictures Animation. Chris Prynoski and Jennifer Kluska are set to direct, with Brenda Hsueh set to write.

During their presentation on Ghostbusters Day, Reitman and Kenan also confirmed that the sequel to their 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife will return to the story’s original home in New York City.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
Bibek Debroy writes: Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogsPremium
Bibek Debroy writes: Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogs
Dharmakirti Joshi writes: RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebo...Premium
Dharmakirti Joshi writes: RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebo...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra serves another glam look
Priyanka Chopra serves another glam look, Jameela Jamil says ‘I gasped’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement