Everything we learned about Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent Mistress of Evil at D23 Expo

Disney on Saturday treated fans to a preview of Angelina Jolie starrer Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The much-awaited film is a follow-up to Maleficent which released in 2014.

Talking about Maleficent 2 at D23 Expo, Angelina Jolie, who plays the titular role, said, “Now, in this one, we return and we see that Aurora is older and they’re facing the world and challenges of the world and it is being emphasized to them how different they are. They are encouraged to not be a family and pulled apart by their differences. We really pose the question and fight for the belief that what is different makes you stronger. What is family and what defines family is what you believe in.”

Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Queen Ingris, added, “I was excited to work with these two actors (Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie). There is always a sort of sense of belonging with actors. Also, working with women gives a sense of feeling safe. I really love the first film. Excited to be part of the second film.”

Later, the makers unveiled exclusive footage from Maleficent Mistress of Evil. In the video, we see Maleficent walking towards Aurora. The two discuss meeting Prince Phillip’s parents for dinner. In the next scene, Maleficent is at the King’s palace. The cold vibes shared between the queen and Maleficent at the lavish dinner is unmissable. As the conversation begins, the queen questions how Aurora became a queen. “That castle was never my home,” Aurora says of her father’s castle. Then, the queen questioned if her father died or was killed — to which Maleficent tells her, “Both.”

The queen recalls the story of a baby being killed and the King can’t fathom it. Maleficent explains there are fairies missing, stolen by human poachers. The King says he does not know of it. As the conversation begins to take a turn for the worse, the queen changes the topic and talks about how Aurora will finally get the love of a real mother. This irks Maleficent and she ends up attacking the Prince’s family and it upsets Aurora. Further in the footage, we see actor Chiwetel Ejiofor with horns. We see him standing as the head of an army and asking them to prepare for the war. We also see the queen asking the army to prepare for war as well. In the last scene, we see Maleficent is ready to go to war.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning. He has earlier co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Academy Award-nominated Norwegian film Kon-Tiki.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil releases on October 18, 2019.