Angelina Jolie is a lunatic: Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is no stranger to making outrageous comments on everything. But her remarks about Brangelina’s separation becomes interesting since she is close friends with Jennifer Aniston. Chelsea Handler is no stranger to making outrageous comments on everything. But her remarks about Brangelina’s separation becomes interesting since she is close friends with Jennifer Aniston.

Talk show host-comedienne Chelsea Handler has dissed actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie, calling her “lunatic”.

Handler made the remarks while discussing Jolie and Pitt’s split, which became public two days ago. It has been rumoured Pitt’s alcohol and drug consumption habits are a reason for the break-up.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Handler, who is a good friend of Pitt’s former wife Jennifer Aniston, said on her show Chelsea that Jolie’s lunacy

drove her husband into alleged alcohol and weed consumption.

“There are rumours that part of the problem was Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed,” Handler said.

“I wonder why he needed to self-medicate. Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages? Oh yeah, because he married a lunatic, that’s why.”

The always-outspoken Handler is no stranger to making outrageous comments on everything. But her remarks about Brangelina’s divorce become interesting because she has been friends with Aniston.

Pitt and Aniston got married in 2000 and split five years later. He soon began dating his Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Jolie and it was believed their closeness was responsible for Pitt’s split from Aniston.

Even Hollywood star, Brad Pitt unofficially had said that he is afraid that their children will become a target for paparazzi. Brad has reportedly said, “She’s just unleashed hell.”

With PTI inputs

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd