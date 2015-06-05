Angelina Jolie wants to play Boba Fett’s wife in ‘Star Wars’ movie

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Angelina Jolie has revealed that she would love to play Boba Fett's missus in "Star Wars" movies.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: June 5, 2015 5:05:46 pm
angelina jolie Angelina Jolie: Can Boba Fett have a missus? Well, put in a good word for me, then.”
Hollywood actress-director Angelina Jolie has revealed that she would love to play Boba Fett’s missus in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” movies.

Jolie, 40, revealed her fandom for the sci-fi franchise when interviewing her “Unbroken” actor Domhnall Gleeson for the Interview Magazine.

“I’m personally a Boba Fett fan,” Jolie said, to which Gleeson responded, “Well, you make a phone call and I’m pretty sure, Angie, that they’ll have you in, in a second.” Joile then replied, “Can Boba Fett have a missus? Well, put in a good word for me, then.”

Gleeson is set to appear in J J Abrams’ “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, which is due for release in December 2015.

