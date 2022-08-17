scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Angelina Jolie told the FBI that Brad Pitt ‘physically assaulted’ her, new report reveals

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2016, after an alleged violent incident aboard a private plane.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 17, 2022 11:07:30 am
Angelina Jolie and Brad PittThis file photo combination shows Angelina Jolie at a premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2019, left, and Brad Pitt at a special screening on Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/File)

The subjects of 2016 lawsuit in which the Plaintiff alleged physical abuse at the hands of her ‘then husband’ have been revealed to be Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Jolie told an FBI agent several years ago that Pitt ‘physically and verbally assaulted’ her aboard a private plane, according to a report by Puck.

The couple separated in 2016, and have since been involved in numerous legal battles over their children and their property. Pitt has also spoken about his alcoholism and subsequent sobriety.

Also read |Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling stake in their French vineyard, accuses her of causing him ‘gratuitous harm’

According to the FBI agent’s notes, Jolie alleged that Pitt pull her to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders and yelled, “You’re f**king up this family.” Jolie also alleged that another physical altercation occurred on the same flight, and she ended up sustaining injuries. She provided a picture of her bruised elbow as well, and said that Pitt was drinking at the time, and poured beer on her.

Pitt’s representatives denied the allegations.

The agent, after consulting with the assistant U.S. attorney, decided not to press charges, which led to Jolie anonymously filing a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI to obtain the documents. In an interview with The Guardian last year, Jolie said that she feared for the safety of her family during her marriage to Pitt.

Immediately after their separation in 2016, Pitt was investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services for alleged child abuse, after his then 15-year-old son allegedly intervened in a fight between him and Jolie. People had quoted a source as saying at the time: “He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control.”

