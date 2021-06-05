Angelina Jolie’s Those Who Wish Me Dead gets Indian OTT release date

Those Who Wish Me Dead will release in India on June 10. (Photo: Warner Bros)

BookMyShow Stream is all set to stream Angelina Jolie-starrer Those Who Wish Me Dead in India from June 10. In the US, the film released simultaneously in theatres and on WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max.

Co-written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, the neo-western action thriller has Jolie’s Hannah, a smokejumper (firefighters whose job is to stop wildfires), taking charge of a kid named Connor who is being hunted by deadly assassins.

Sheridan previously wrote 2016’s acclaimed neo-western Hell or High Water. He received an Oscar nomination for the film.

The cast of Those Who Wish Me Dead is solid. Even the assassins are not unknowns as is usually the case in similar movies. Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen play the two ruthless and trained killers who are on the heels of Connor for some reason.

Jon Bernthal plays the role of the local sheriff who becomes involved in the hunt. The movie also stars Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, James Jordan and Tory Kittles.

Those Who Wish Me Dead ‘s official synopsis reads, “Oscar winner Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted,” the “Maleficent” films) stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.”

The film has received mostly positive reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a rating of 62 per cent. The critical consensus reads, “A squarely traditional ’90s-style action thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead is elevated by Taylor Sheridan’s propulsive direction.”