Angelina Jolie reveals how her children saved her ‘fighting spirit’ after Brad Pitt split

Once hailed as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated couples, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s split became one of the most closely watched separations. Over the years, Jolie has spoken candidly about the emotional toll the experience took on her. Now, while promoting her upcoming film Couture, the actor has reflected on how her children helped her navigate that difficult period and continue to inspire her today.

‘They want me to get out and do things’

Speaking to Variety, Angelina Jolie said, “I think my fighting spirit is finally back, I lost it for a bit. I got kind of taken down a little bit and it’s coming back in large part thanks to my children, who are now older, and encouraging it.” She went on to explain how her children have encouraged her to reconnect with parts of herself that had taken a backseat in recent years. “My kids are almost all 18, so now they want to see me traveling the world, they want me to get out and do things. They know me more than anybody, and they still like me, which says a lot. I think they’re very encouraging of me kind of getting back to aspects of myself that maybe I hadn’t felt as free to do.”