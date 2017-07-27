Angelina Jolie opens up about life after her separation from Brad Pitt

There were reports that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways due to their busy schedules There were reports that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways due to their busy schedules

It has been almost a year since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have separated and the actress says she is adjusting to a lot of expectations that has come her way after the highly-publicised split. In an interview with Vogue, the 42-year-old actress opens up for the first time about her growing responsibilities as a single mother.

“I was very worried about my mother, growing up—a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me,” she says. Jolie’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, separated from her father Jon Voight when the actress was young. “I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.”

There were reports that Jolie and Pitt parted ways due to their busy schedules. However, she says it was nothing like that and their lifestyle “was” never a problem. “Our lifestyle was not in any way a negative. That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we are able to give our children… They’re six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals. I’m very proud of them.”

The two have six children together– Maddox, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline. “We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal,” she continues. But Jolie does admit that by the summer of 2016 “things got bad”. “I didn’t want to use that word… Things became ‘difficult’.”

Her separation from Pitt brought Jolie close to her father and the two have now reconciled. “He’s been very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time. He knows kind of the rule: Don’t make them play with you. Just be a cool grandpa who’s creative, and hang out and tell stories and read a book in the library.” Jolie is currently taking a break from work and is in the midst of a serious domestic phase.

“I’ve been trying for nine months to be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories. And I’m getting better at all three.

“I’m just wanting to make the proper breakfast and keep the house. That’s my passion. As I go to sleep at night, I think, Did I do a great job as a mom or was that an average day?”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App