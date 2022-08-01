scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Angelina Jolie is a proud mother as daughter Zahara gets admission in college. See picture

Actor Angelina Jolie congratulated her daughter Zahara for going a step up in her educational journey.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 5:35:05 pm
Angelina JolieActor Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara has got admission in spelman college. (Photo:Instagram/angelinajolie)

Actor Angelina Jolie cheered for her daughter Zahara in a social media post. Zahara, 17, has been accepted into the prestigious Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Jolie posted a picture of Zahara and her new batch-mates. Zahara is Jolie and her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt’s daughter. In the post, Zahara is seen happily posing for the camera with her friends, as they gear up to start a new journey together.

Jolie uploaded the cheerful picture of the new batchmates and captioned it, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

 

Jolie and Pitt have six children. Besides Zahara, the two are parents of Maddox, 20, son Pax, 18, daughter Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jolie often gives a sneak peek into her personal life through social media. Earlier, she had uploaded pictures of her visit to Cambodia with Shiloh.  She captioned the post, “A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family. Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district. The entirely local team runs programs for health and education and conservation. I spent some time with forest rangers discussing land encroachment, poaching and mapping patrol routes.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Besides this, she is an active representative for the UN and often posts about the global causes related to children and women suffering in war torn nations. She was last seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals, and is currently directing her new film, Without Blood.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 05:35:05 pm

Most Popular

1

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

4

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

5

'I have a strong association with Jharkhand': Rasika Dugal on her home state's rich cultural heritage, landscape

Featured Stories

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Partha Chatterjee in jail

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Koffee With Karan Season 7, Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor and other celebrities who will soon be seen on Karan’s show
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement