Angelina Jolie is a proud mother as daughter Zahara gets admission in college. See picture

Actor Angelina Jolie cheered for her daughter Zahara in a social media post. Zahara, 17, has been accepted into the prestigious Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Jolie posted a picture of Zahara and her new batch-mates. Zahara is Jolie and her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt’s daughter. In the post, Zahara is seen happily posing for the camera with her friends, as they gear up to start a new journey together.

Jolie uploaded the cheerful picture of the new batchmates and captioned it, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Jolie and Pitt have six children. Besides Zahara, the two are parents of Maddox, 20, son Pax, 18, daughter Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jolie often gives a sneak peek into her personal life through social media. Earlier, she had uploaded pictures of her visit to Cambodia with Shiloh. She captioned the post, “A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family. Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district. The entirely local team runs programs for health and education and conservation. I spent some time with forest rangers discussing land encroachment, poaching and mapping patrol routes.”

Besides this, she is an active representative for the UN and often posts about the global causes related to children and women suffering in war torn nations. She was last seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals, and is currently directing her new film, Without Blood.