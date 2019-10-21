Angelina Jolie says she felt ‘broken’ after split from Brad Pitt

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actor Angelina Jolie has opened up about her struggles while doing the film due to her divorce from Brad Pitt.

She told People Magazine, “It was a tough time. I’d been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken. It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again.”

Jolie and Pitt, whose divorce was finalised in April this year, share six children, three of whom are adopted.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a sequel to 2014’s Maleficent. It is helmed by Joachim Rønning and continues the tale of Jolie’s titular horned fairy. This is Jolie’s first acting role in four years. The last time she was seen as an actor in a live-action movie was 2015’s By the Sea.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, meanwhile, has received mixed critical reviews. It holds a 41 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “While it’s far from cursed, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil too rarely supports its impressive cast and visuals with enough magical storytelling to justify its existence.”